Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Viola Davis Responds To “The Woman King” Controversy, Ye Vs. Adidas/Gap & More

Rapper Mystikal has pled not guilty to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman in his home. The charges include first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Rape charge carries a life sentence. In 2003, the rapper pled guilty to sexual battery and extortion and served six years in prison. in 2017, he was on rape and kidnapping charges and served 18 months in jail before a $3 million dollar Bail allowed him to become free. Those charges were later dropped.

Viola Davis has responded to criticism surrounding the film “The Woman King.” In an interview with Variety, Davis defended the film saying, “First of all, I agree with Gina Prince-Bythewood’s saying is you’re not going to win an argument on Twitter. We entered the story where the kingdom was in flux, at a crossroads. They were looking to find some way to keep their civilization and kingdom alive. It wasn’t until the late 1800s that they were decimated. Most of the story is fictionalized. It has to be.”

She continued explaining details that didn’t make the film telling the magazine “Part of the story that hit me as an artist was these women were unwanted. They were recruited between the ages of eight and 14. They were the women who were not considered desirable. No one wanted to marry them. They were unruly. They were recruited by the King to fight for the kingdom of Dahomey. They were not allowed to marry or have children. The ones who refused the call were beheaded. That’s also a part of the story. People really are being emotionally shifted. I saw a TikTok video today of women in a bathroom of an AMC theater, and I don’t think they knew each other. They were all chanting and ruminating. That cannot be quantified by words.”

In a recent interviews review, Kanye West said he doesn’t read books. Looks like he may or may not read contracts as well. The Billionaire went to social media to show some stipulations in his contract that may prevent him from promoting his line of clothes. The post basically said “Neither YEEZY nor Ye may use, wear, sponsor, promote, market, advertise, endorse, design, manufacture, license, sell or provide consulting services with respect to any of the following products under the YEEZY Trademarks or Ye’s likeness or any other identifiable attribute, feature or indica of Ye.”

Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Viola Davis Responds To "The Woman King" Controversy, Ye Vs. Adidas/Gap & More