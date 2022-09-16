Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

One person now owns a significant piece of NBA history, a 1998 NBA Finals Michael Jordan jersey he wore during “The Last Dance” season.

Somebody backed up the Brink’s truck during a recent Sotheby’s auction and dropped a record $10.1 million on the piece of sports history; on a 1998 NBA Finals Michael Jordan jersey.

The GOAT’s red away Chicago Bulls jersey made by Nike sold for two times its original estimate, easily shattering the record for the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold during an auction. The jersey now takes the top spot as the most costly Michael Jordan relic, eclipsing the autographed basketball card from the 1997-98 NBA season that moved for $2.7 million.

The Jordan jersey also passed a Kobe Bryant jersey from 1996-97 that sold for $3.7 million and Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey that someone didn’t hesitate to drop $9.3 million on.

The catalogue note for the jersey reads:

Jordan would play 45 minutes in Game 1 – the most minutes on court of any of his 1998 NBA Finals games – and help send the game to overtime, registering 33 points in this iconic red away jersey on his way to his 6th NBA Championship and 6th Finals MVP award. Red is perhaps the more coveted color-way in terms of Jordan 1998 NBA Finals jerseys due to the celebrated imagery associated with the famous photo “The Last Shot.” This particular jersey was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated following the NBA Finals (a graded copy is offered with this jersey). Additionally, it starred heavily in Episode X of ESPN’s The Last Dance. In making The Last Dance, the series editors focused predominantly on Game 1 and Game 6.

Congrats to the person with the insanely deep pockets.

—

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

The post Swish: Someone Dropped A Record $10.1 Million Bag On Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Jersey appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Swish: Someone Dropped A Record $10.1 Million Bag On Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Jersey was originally published on hiphopwired.com