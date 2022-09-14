Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week we’ve been talking about weight loss and the best ways to get to your body goals. Dr. Collier and Maria More have been talking about ways to naturally and medically lose those extra pounds. According to the CDC, more than 70% of adults in the US are classified as being overweight or obese, and being overweight can lead to all kinds of other health problems.

Hear some ways that you can lose weight if you’re on a weightloss journey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Maria More + Listeners Shares Weight Loss Tips To Get To Your Body Goals [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com