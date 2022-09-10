Lizzo Teams Up With The Nonprofit HeadCount To Provide Voting Registration Resources Along Her Tour

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Whether she’s belting body-affirming lyrics or bringing attention to social justice issues, songstress Lizzo has continually used her platform as a source of empowerment, and the Detroit native will advance her advocacy efforts through a new partnership with the nonprofit HeadCount, Variety reported.

Launched in 2004, the non-partisan New York-based nonprofit leads projects that sit at the intersection of music and voting. The organization works with music artists to promote the importance of civic participation at concerts, festivals, and community-driven events.

In the past, HeadCount has partnered with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leon Bridges, and Ariana Grande to advance voter registration efforts. Since its inception, the nonprofit has reached over one million people and currently has more than 40,000 volunteers working nationwide.

“HeadCount is an organization that values civic participation as a core foundation of any functioning society. It is the linchpin of quality and progress,” read a statement on the nonprofit’s website. “We celebrate volunteerism, diversity, social consciousness, and value our shared humanity in the democratic process. We are inclusive, youthful, friendly and human. Most of all we believe elections should be fair, accessible and trustworthy for all voters. We work tirelessly to achieve that goal.”

Through the collaboration with Lizzo, HeadCount volunteers will be present at her tour stops to provide concertgoers with voter registration resources ahead of the midterm elections. Whether it’s through her fashion statements or Instagram videos, Lizzo has been dedicated to spreading awareness about the power of civic engagement. After winning the Video for Good award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, she delivered a powerful acceptance speech that underscored the essentiality of exercising the right to vote.

“I don’t know what ‘Video for Good’ means, but I do know what your vote means, and that’s a f****** lot,” she said. “Your vote means everything to me. It means everything to making a change in this country. So, remember when you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

SEE ALSO:

The One Story: Closing Black Women’s Equal Pay Gap

Lizzo Lands Television Production Deal With Amazon Studios

The post Lizzo Teams Up With The Nonprofit HeadCount To Provide Voting Registration Resources Along Her Tour appeared first on NewsOne.

Lizzo Teams Up With The Nonprofit HeadCount To Provide Voting Registration Resources Along Her Tour was originally published on newsone.com