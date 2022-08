Summertime means vacation time! How do you maintain your health and fitness goals while still having fun on vacation? Trainer and owner of Prophet Fitness, Britt Daniels, joins coach Jackie Paige with a few helpful tips!

Follow Britt now on Instagram or visit his website to get more fitness tips!

Grab your passport and meet me in Jamaica November 3rd-6th for this year’s Jamaica Fit Trip!

GET FIT FRIDAY: VACATION TIPS WITH BRITT DANIELS was originally published on kysdc.com