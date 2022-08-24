Community Affairs Show: Rev. Dr. Jonathan Weaver Presents The Pan African Collective Family Reunion

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Rev. Dr. Jonathan Weaver, Pastor of the Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church. Greater Mt. Nebo will host the Pan African Collective Family Reunion, Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 12 noon to 4pm. At the Family Reunion you will experience African Culture through a live entertainment and performances, cultural exhibits and displays, educational booths, health screenings, crafts, food vendors and a Kids Zone.

About The Pan African Collective:

The Pan African Collective (PAC) was established through faith based organizations to heighten, discuss and engage in the awareness of issues affecting the Diaspora. Initiated within the Washington metropolitan area where the growing African and Caribbean Diaspora community is exploding; the PAC seeks to foster a better understanding among African-Americans and the Diaspora in order to initiate a positive outcome and change.

The mission of The Collective is to build bridges of understanding and to forge diverse partnerships to promote development in Africa and the Pan African Diaspora to foster economic empowerment and social development.

The Collective was founded by Rev. Dr. Jonathan Weaver, Pastor of the Greater Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church. His commitment to working in Africa and the Caribbean goes back to his first visit to Africa in 1970.

The Collective’s Board of Directors consist of like-minded men and women who are social entrepreneurs, clergy, businessmen, activist, professionals and lay persons with an interest in Africa and the Caribbean. These board members along with the Executive Director are responsible for the direction and the management of the PAC.

The PAC meets on the 3rd Saturday of every month except in July and August. The meetings are held from 10 A.M until 12 Noon at the Greater Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church located at 1001 Old Mitchellville Rd, Bowie, MD 20716.

For more information on the Pan African Collective log on to https://www.panafricancollective.org/

