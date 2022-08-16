Community Affairs Show: Zion Church Blesses The Community With A Back To School Event

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson speaks with Pastor Keith Battle of Zion Church. This year Zion Church celebrates it’s 22nd Anniversary. Pastor Battle shares his vision and passion to help the community from the inception of Zion Church. This year Zion church will give away fully supplied back packs to those who are in need Sunday, August 21st, directly after morning service. Zion Church is located in four (Greenbelt, MD, Oxen Hill, MD, Landover, MD, and Woodbridge, VA) different locations throughout the DMV and each Campus will throw a block party for the Community. To register for the event go to https://zionchurch.org/school/

About Pastor Keith Battle:

Keith Battle is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Zion Church, which he started in the Summer of 2000 and now has five campuses around the Washington, DC Metropolitan-area. Since its inception, Zion Church has grown to over 14,000 regular attendees and 70 full-time and part-time employees.

In addition to his role as Senior Pastor of Zion Church, he serves as the Chaplain for the Washington Wizards, and the President of Sagacity, LLC the company through which he provides executive coaching for business owners, entrepreneurs, and other church leaders.

His insight and humor as a communicator make him a favorite of audiences from all walks of life. He has a popular radio broadcast called “Weekly Wisdom” that airs on Majic 102.3 every Sunday morning. He is also the creator, writer, and producer of the radio sports minute, “When Sports Meets Life.” Ever passionate about keeping families together and seeing marriages thrive, he also provides counseling to married couples and is the author of two books, Side Chickology: Why Men & Women Cheat and A Second Chance: Grace for the Broken.

Keith Battle has devoted his adult life to service not only as a Pastor and a Chaplain, but as a school teacher in both Christian and Alternative Public Schools, a mentor for the youth, a counselor for married couples, and a consultant and trainer for church and business leaders. Above all, he serves as a husband to his best friend, Vicki, father to Asha, Asa, and Kendall, and grandfather to Carsen.

Community Affairs Show: Zion Church Blesses The Community With A Back To School Event was originally published on praisedc.com