Congrats To Missy Elliott For Getting Her Own Street In Her Hometown Of Portsmouth, Virginia

Missy Elliott is getting her own street in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The request for the four-time Grammy winner to have her own street was approved by City Council members, The Virginian Pilot reported.

This request was submitted by a fan of Elliott’s named Erin Carter, who also lives in Portsmouth. She hopes that Missy Elliott getting her own street will bring in more tourists and turn the area it’s in into an entertainment district.

“It’s time for her hometown to honor her accomplishments as a music icon,” Carter said. “It will be a testament (of) our city greatness that Portsmouth was the place that launched her career.”

Missy Elliott Boulevard will run along a one-mile stretch along McLean Street from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive.

Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke said that the “Get Ur Freak On” rapper also deserves a key to the city.

“Missy Elliott has been a great rapper, actor, artist and she does deserve this recognition,” Lucas-Burke said.

One resident voiced to his opposition to Elliott having her own street because of her raunchy lyrics. He cited the lyrics to “Work It” and said it contains “crude and lude” lyrics containing “sexual innuendos and repeated references to male and female genitalia.” He urged council members to “consider if this represents the city.”

His two cents didn’t make a difference. Councilmember Paul Battle said regardless of her lyrics, she’s worthy of recognition.

“If you don’t like it, you don’t have to listen to it,” he said. “But she is an accomplished person.”

Elliott was also honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2021.

Ana Martinez, who is the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, stated why Elliott deserves the star and every other honor she gets.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” she said in a statement. “She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”

