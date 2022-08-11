Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

I don’t know about you, but every time I get a facial, I feel like a bad b*tch. It is a luxury experience to have a professional cater to your face. And while balancing work life and self-care is a priority of mine, it doesn’t always include this kind of pampering. When beauty brand Makari de Suisse reached out to me for a complimentary facial, I hopped on the opportunity to indulge in some mid-day rest and relaxation.

The beauty brand launched in 1995 in Paris with the Caviar Face Cream & Body Beautifying Milk & Bebe Baby Collection. They continued to expand, opening New York City offices in 2002. Four years later, the brand added three more collections to its lineup. As they continue to grow, they’re sure to prioritize inclusivity and clean beauty products into their products.

I didn’t realize how much I needed this facial until I laid down and closed my eyes for the next 30 minutes. The licensed esthetician gently steamed, cleansed, and moisturized my face with the brand’s Skin Repairing & Clarifying Serum, Caviar Hydrating Face Cream, Retinol Control Line Smoothing Eye Cream and the Glycolic Glow Rose Toner – a product that launches next month. At the end of the facial, I was gifted with a goody bag that included UV Clear Facial Sunscreen, Multi-Purpose Rose Gold Oil, Velvet Rose Body Lotion, a microfiber hair towel, a beauty affirmation deck, and a candle.

As you can see, Makari’s products left my skin glowing. I was so impressed with how radiant I looked on the days following the facial. It was the rejuvenation I needed! You can view their online store here.

DON’T MISS…

Tried IT: SHHY Beauty Added Softness And Definition To My Curls

TRIED IT: DRMTLGY’s 24 Hour Acne Serum Reduced My Blemishes Overnight

Quinta Brunson Shares Her At-Home Skincare Routine

Tried It: Makari De Suisse Products Provide The Ultimate Spa Experience was originally published on hellobeautiful.com