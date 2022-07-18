Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For July 18th, 2022

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10 AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of July 18th, 2022.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

LISTEN BELOW

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ BELOW

Aries: Why is your husband handling your finances and he’s proven to be bad with money.

Taurus: Yes, you should say something when your good friend posts pictures of herself on vacation in Europe and she owes you money.

Gemini: If people ask you where you got your wig from, the wig is not accomplishing its intended purpose.

Cancer: You may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer. If you’re told you have crow’s feet. You disagree because you know you’re a little pigeon toe but you definitely don’t have no crow’s feet.

Leo: Your fiance of 15 years says it’s time to get married. Unfortunately, he takes you to a pawn shop and tells you to pick out a ring.

Virgo: You might be ungrateful if your man just bought you a Rolls Royce and you tell him to take it back because it doesn’t get good gas mileage.

Libra: Remember to burn all unclean, double dirty underwear so the new girlfriend can never find them by accident.

Scorpio: Never leave your kids alone with a new date while you’re getting dressed. Chances are your new date won’t be present when you come out of that bedroom.

Sagittarius: Remember, never pass a joint to the person with large juicy lips.

Capricorn: There might be a lack of trust in your relationship if you never leave your purse alone in the room with your new man.

Aquarius: Why are you teaching your kids how to tell Little Lies? Because sometimes you don’t want to hurt somebody’s feelings.

Pisces: Remember, crop tops should be worn if you’ve at least attempted to do a few sit ups.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For July 18th, 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com