Community Affairs Show: The 2022 National Urban League Conference Provides Resources at Their Back To School a Family Day

Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson speaks with Dennis Serrette, Chief Partnerships Officer for the National Urban League. The National Urban League Annual Conference is headed o DC, July 20th – 23rd and Denniss Serrette shares what we can expect this year. After two years as an exclusively virtual happening, the organization is returning to an in-person program. The 2022 conference will be the nation’s largest and most influential civil rights and urban advocacy event. Each year, leaders in business, government, and social advocacy gather to explore the issues and initiatives that profoundly affect the communities served by the Urban League network of 90 affiliates nationwide. From policymakers and thought leaders to social media influencers and entrepreneurs, the National Urban League conference is the place to network, exchange ideas, gain insights, and strategize next steps toward justice.

Join them on July 23rd for Community & Family Day at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Every K-12 student registered will leave with a free backpack stuffed with school supplies and a pair of brand-new sneakers. Plus, access to free health screenings, housing and job information, and resources to help your kids have a healthy and happy school year. Registration is required and supplies are limited. You must complete registration for yourself AND your child. Your child must be present to receive backpack and sneakers.

Every adult AND child attending the event will need to be registered for a selected slot time. Sneakers are for K-12 students only.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-school-community-family-day-tickets-350614897597

To find information regarding the Annual Urban League Conference log on to https://conference.iamempowered.com/

About the National Urban League:

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

With 90 affiliates serving 300 communities in 37 states and the District of Columbia, the Urban League spearheads the development of social programs and authoritative public policy research, and advocate for policies and services that close the equality gap. At the community level, the National Urban League and its affiliates provide direct services that improve the lives of more than two million people annually,

THE MISSION

To help African-Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self- reliance, power, and civil rights. The League promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and quality of life.

source: The National Urban League

Community Affairs Show: The 2022 National Urban League Conference Provides Resources at Their Back To School a Family Day was originally published on praisedc.com