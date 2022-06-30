Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For June 30th, 2022

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of June 30th, 2022.

Aries: You might not be at the top-of-the-line strip club. If the hottest stripper in the club is the choir director of your church.

Leo: Your kids are mad at you. Because you always make them wear their clothes. The ones that grandma made for them. Whenever you know that Grandma’s gonna be where they are. Right?

Virgo: It just doesn’t make sense. If you weren’t 30 million, and all your teeth are yellowish-brown.

Libra: Why is it you think your job is always shorted you on your check?

Scorpio: Why are you getting butt implants? You’re 64

Sagittarius: Why are you always hungry after you hear a Jill Scott song?

Capricorn. You just had a really nasty argument with your man. But he got to you. He got you to forget about everything after he told you that you’re still in his starting five.

Aquarius: Okay. The new man’s arched eyebrows bother you just stop being jealous.

Pisces: If you know that your fiance has slept with three of your four bridesmaids and you get married anyway. That’s on you.

