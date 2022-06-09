Dwyane Wade On Trans Daughter Zaya: “I’m Afraid Every Moment She Leaves The House”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

While Pride Month is a time to show love for the entire LGBTQIA+ community, sometimes the “T” in that acronym can feel a bit silent. From Dave Chappelle’s highly-publicized recent feud with the trans community to their constant worry of physical attacks from transphobic cis men and general disrespect from government officials, those who identify as transgender don’t always have it easy by a long shot.

One person who knows that firsthand is retired NBA icon Dwyane Wade, whose now-15-year-old daughter Zaya transitioned back in 2020 at age 12. He recently spoke during the TIME 100 Summit in New York City to express his own fear for Zaya’s safety.

Following an anti-trans sports ban in Louisiana that prohibits transgender athletes from playing alongside cis women, Wade spoke openly on the panel about how much of a “joke” it is (seen above), telling the audience, “This is our life; we live this.” He went on to add, “When you’re out there making rules and if you’re not experiencing this — if you’re not living this, and you’re just out there signing away and making laws, that’s not right. That’s a joke.”

The three-time NBA champion challenged bigoted lawmakers to “live a day” in the world that he shares with Zaya, boldly stating, “Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her.”

Here’s some more of what Dwyane Wade said in regards to parenting 15-year-old Zaya in a world where transphobia is quite prevalent, via TIME:

“I just think [we’re] losing our humane — like, we’re losing the human side of us. As sad as it is, as blessed as my daughter is to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves our house. [It’s] not just because gun violence, but because of the way that people perceive her in this world, right?

With the way that, you know, the people who’s out there making decisions have now tried to, like — we don’t got enough time for me to go into it [Laughs].”

He ended his comment on the subject by bringing up how social media is so readily available at our fingertips, yet state officials try to censor the education of LGBTQIA+ history in academics at every chance they get. “Why are we not talking about it,” Wade pondered to the audience, also asking, “Why are we not educating our kids? Why are we not educating ourselves?” Good question!

Dwyane Wade assured that he and other allies would not be “closing the book” on those who identify as gay, bisexual, transgender and others on the queer spectrum.

Let us know what you think on this heavily-debated topic. As always though, keep it respectful and sound off with an open mind.

