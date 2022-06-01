Jada Pinkett-Smith Addresses Oscars Incident & Invites the Alopecia Community On New Episode of “Red Table Talk”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

On this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” the hosts explore the devastating impact of alopecia in an informative and powerful episode streaming now on Facebook Watch.

This moving episode features the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from alopecia and took her own life after being relentlessly mocked and bullied, who opens up about her daughter’s heart-crushing death. The episode also highlights former NBA player Charlie Villanueva speaks out about his hidden pain, a woman who worked in the hair industry for more than a decade reveals her emotional Alopecia journey and why it’s more than “just hair,” and top hair surgeon Dr. Meena Singh breaks down the different types of alopecia.

Jada Pinkett-Smith introduces the episode by addressing the Oscars incident between comedian Chris Rock and her husband and actor Will Smith.

“This is a really important “Red Table Talk” on alopecia,” she says. “Considering what I’ve been through and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is. Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

The conversation is obviously challenging for both Jada and their guests to speak about, but Jada reassures her Red Table Talk viewers of the significance of bringing awareness to their condition. She invites the alopecia community to share their story.

“One of the reasons why I thought this show was really important is because I had so much outreach from people who suffer from alopecia, have children who suffer from alopecia, and they don’t talk about it because there’s so much shame around it,” Jada shared.

