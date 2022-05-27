Would You Pay $50k Per Night To Stay At This Luxury Underwater Villa In Maldives?

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As the summer approaches, plans are being made and flights are getting booked! Are you ready to venture the world in luxury?

YouTuber Chidi Ashley shared her experience staying at the Muraka Hotel villa at the Conrad Hotel Maldives. This villa is beautiful and has an extra special surprise on the lower level which is completely underwater! The Muraka Hotel villa was built in Singapore, costing over $50M and was transported to Maldives. The Maldives is a South Asian country in the Arabian Sea and this villa allows you to see to the depths of it all!

Now, this luxurious experience definitely comes with a hefty price tag! The price of the Muraka varies and you can get much lower deals starting from $10,000 per night depending on the time of year you book and can reach up to $50,000+ per night! Chidi Ashley does say that if this villa is in your price range or you have the room to splurge, it’s for sure “a bucket list experience”. In the video below Chidi gives a full tour of the villa including a private gym, multiple automatic toilets, an elevator, two full primary suits, butler service, chef plus so much more and the views are just amazing! Also make sure to watch until for important tips if you are interested in traveling to the Maldives.

After watching, do you think it’s worth it? Let us know…

