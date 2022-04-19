Murder At ‘Blacks for Trump’ Guy’s Wild Party

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Remember Maurice Symonette? No?

The Black guy who used to stand behind trump at all his rallies holding the sign “BLACKS FOR TRUMP,” while dawning a T-shirt imprinted with the words, “TRUMP & Republicans Are Not Racist.” (Some folks said he was in a cult.)

Yea, that guy…

Well, he’s back in the news for you guessed it, all the wrong reasons.

On Sunday, April 17, a 22-year-old man was killed while attending an Easter party at the Florida home of Maurice Symonette. According to Newsweek, one man was shot dead and three others were wounded after a confrontation over a cell phone. One of the wounded was a 14-year-old, who was hit by shrapnel. About 50-60 people attended the event.

Symonette claims that although the Jet Ski party was at his house, it wasn’t his event and if it was he would have had better security.

“If I was throwing a party, I would have security, first of all. We wasn’t throwing anything, people just came to the house. It was Easter,” said Symonette in an interview with Local 10.

Symonette uses his Miami-Dade home, which is known as the ‘Boss Mansion,’ to regularly host parties that he says are to promote racial harmony.

“This is not a hoochie-mamma party, he said.” We usually have it once a week or once a month. I’m just trying to stop the race war by bringing people together.”

But his neighbors, who have regularly complained of loud music and trash say otherwise.

“It would be different if my neighbor across the street or next door has an occasional party, park on my grass, I don’t care. But if you do it every weekend, no, my grass can’t take that,” one neighbor told CBS4.

According to the Miami Herald, neighbors have complained for years about crowds of people and noise at the house.

The lavish five-bedroom home sits on an acre-and-a-half property with a pool and a tennis court. Symonette says he lives in the home on and off with three other people. The former member of Yahweh Ben Yahweh cult was arrested on suspicion of 4 felonies in 2011 but never convicted.

There have been no reports of any arrests made in connection with the shooting, but Symonette says he will fully cooperate with the police during their investigation.

