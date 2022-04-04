The DMV
Power Talk: Black Female Police Officers Lawsuit [WATCH LIVE]

Join us live for another edition of our Power Talk Series! Monday night we will discuss the Black Woman Police Lawsuit with 4 DMV police officers hosted by Carl Nelson. Watch live April 4th at 8pm…

