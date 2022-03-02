“She Is Monumental” Honoree: Schenika Quattlebaum

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Following your dreams and rising above hardship has produced fabulous dividends for one entrepreneur, whose growing line of beauty products are now available at mega-retailer Walmart’s online store. Schenika Quattlebaum, a determined African-American domestic abuse survivor took her courage in hand and made a huge leap of faith when she started Natalia Me-Gan Hair and Beauty in early 2018 for all of humanity. Quattlebaum’s has made it her mission to be an advocate for domestic violence. Her story is truly inspirational and can serve as a boiler plate for those who have a dream and work hard towards making it a reality!

To date, the Natalia Me’Gan Beauty brand has been featured on Fox 5 DC, ABC 7 (WJLA), NBC25 (WDVM-TV), Fox 29 Good Day Philly (Listestyle Items from Black Owned Brands), in Essence Magazine (“Top Five Black Beauty Brands You Must Have In Your Cart”), In Touch (“Celebrity Summer Vibes”), Life & Style (“Mother’s Day Gift Guide”), BET.com (for National lipstick day as one of the top brands to shop with) and Stay Magazine (“Top 20 Beauty Must Have’s”). In addition, the popular ImLovingMe.Net online entrepreneurial hub prominently profiled Ms. Quattlebaum in 5 Ways I Made in the Beauty Industry as a Minority! Her company is also taking great strides forward by proudly sponsoring such signature events as Baltimore Fashion Week, Black Media Honors, Lulu et GiGi for NYFW and LAFW and cinematic trendsetter Geechee One Films. In addition, Mrs. Quattlebaum recently served as a Beauty Panelist for the Black Women in Media Awards on the subject of SKIN CARE. On February 2nd 2022 Schenika Quattlebaum was a guest on JUST Eats With Chef JJ, which aired on the MyCleoTV/TVOne Network.

Since the brand’s 2018 inception, Natalia Me’Gan Beauty has become a household name with its cruelty- free products to fit every budget and vision. Stars seen shaping their exquisite features with Natalia Me’Gan Beauty offerings include Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Shoshana Bean, Naturi Naughton, KJ Smith, Reginae Carter, and Ariadna Gutierrez, known as Miss Columbia 2014, and 2015 Miss Universe runner up. They’ve all chosen this hot new brand when they want to project elegance and spirit on the set, or when they’re just spending the day at home! Recently, Natalia Me’Gan Beauty becameavailable globally through the Walmart.com website, meaning borders are no longer an obstacle to beauty. You can bring out your most alluring self, just as the stars do, by visiting the Natalia Me’Gan website today!

Even as we return to normalcy in the coming post-COVID era, people will also rediscover how Natalia Me-Gan’s latest offerings can once again bring out their natural, radiant glow. To learn more about Schenika Quattlebaum’s inspiring story and Natalia Me-Gan, visit the company’s website at nataliambeauty.com.

For interview requests and media inquiries, please contact Ernest Jackson of MNS Media Group at mnsmediagroup@gmail.com

