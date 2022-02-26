Cora Masters Barry is a former first Lady of the Nation’s Capital. She has dedicated her life to leveling the playing field and addressing the racial, social, and economic disparities and injustices that have been part of the Black experience in America. She serves as founder and CEO of the Recreation Wish List Committee and the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center located in the heart of one of the most historically underserved communities in Washington, DC where she works to transform the lives of children and their families.

For twenty-one years, Cora served as a tenured Professor of Political Science at the University of the District of Columbia, specializing in Black Politics, Comparative Political Studies, the Presidency, and the Constitution. In the political realm, she orchestrated voter education, registration, and mobilization initiatives, both locally and nationally including the historic political return of Marion Barry for an unprecedented fourth term as Mayor of the District of Columbia. Cora was appointed tohead the Million Man March Voter Registration Drive Team, which registered over one million men before and during the March.

Cora also served as Chairman of the DC Boxing and Wrestling Commission. —the first woman in the country to hold such a position. She was an Executive Board member of the World Boxing Council and the International Boxing Federation.

Most recently, Cora has focused her efforts in three principal areas to uplift and empower Black people.