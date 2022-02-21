Dr. Monica Goldson

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Dr. Monica E. Goldson is Chief Executive Officer of Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS).

She previously served as Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning where she led a team that supported schools in the areas of curriculum and instruction, special education, testing, college and career readiness, and student services.

A product of the county schools, Dr. Goldson has spent her entire 29-year career in PGCPS, steadily climbing the ranks from the classroom to district leadership. She began her career at Suitland High School with long-term plans to become an actuary. Within weeks, she knew that education was her true calling. Two years later, she was promoted to Mathematics Instructional Specialist where she provided assistance to targeted schools across the system. She also observed and assisted more than 200 secondary teachers with classroom instruction.

Dr. Goldson later served as assistant principal of Forestville and Frederick Douglass high schools and principal of Frederick Douglass and Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. high schools. As the founding principal at Wise, she partnered with Prince George’s Community College to launch a dual enrollment program and oversaw a 182-point increase in SAT scores. As Associate Superintendent for High Schools, Dr. Goldson worked to increase principals’ leadership capacity and helped develop action plans to improve student achievement while monitoring more than $5 million in federal grants.

Dr. Goldson believes in creating experiences that propel students to their highest levels of excellence. She increased student access to dual enrollment college credit years before state legislation granted free access to such programs. She oversaw higher passing rates on Advanced Placement exams, which gained PGCPS national recognition from The College Board. Most recently, she created a process to enhance access for all eighth-grade students to the county’s premier specialty program, Science and Technology.

As Chief Operating Officer, she managed major divisions and offices, including Student Services, Information Technology, Supporting Services, Business Management and Pupil Accounting and School Boundaries. In this role, she developed and implemented policies and strategies related to service delivery and collaborated with staff to improve organizational efficiency and effectiveness. She also served as a board member for the Prince George’s County Government’s Transforming Neighborhood Initiative @ Schools team. This initiative focused on improving schools in five neighborhoods with significant economic, health, public safety and educational challenges.

Dr. Goldson currently sits on the board of directors for Nonprofit Prince George’s and Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce. A graduate of Leadership Greater Washington, she has been named to “The Most Powerful Women in Washington” list by Washingtonian and honored by the Washington Business Journal with a “Women Who Mean Business” award.

Dr. Goldson is a three-time graduate of historically Black colleges and universities with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Florida A&M University, a master’s degree in Elementary and Secondary School Administration from Bowie State University, and a doctorate in Educational Administration and Policy from Howard University. Prior to becoming CEO, she served as an adjunct professor at The George Washington University, Howard University and Morgan State University. Dr. Goldson is the proud parent of two adult sons: a recent graduate from Savannah College of Arts and Design and another who attends Virginia Commonwealth University.

