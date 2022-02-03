Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The recent suicide rate amongst Black men is one of the more alarming issues currently affecting our culture, and many of us here at the show are dedicated to bringing awareness around the subject in hopes of showing that there’s always a reason to live out your life.

Helping us on that initiative is celebrity life coach Iyanla Vanzant, who called in recently to give her take on why so many Black men are choosing to end their lives and how it may be connected to a common struggle of dealing with inadequacy.

Continuing the conversation from Part 1, Iyanla spoke honestly about what she believes to be the correlation between Black men and suicide, explaining that many of our brothers out there find it almost impossible to share their feelings on things that tend to stay bottled up. Without an outlet to get it all out, many of those issues get internalized and eventually develop into the despair and depression which often leaves someone with thoughts of ending their own life.

That suicide rate gets even higher for Black gay men, who Iyanla says tend to feel it even worse due to the shame and feelings of condemnation that’ve been instilled in many of them by the Black church.

The topic of Black men and suicide is very deep, but we encourage you all to tune in to hear our full talk with Iyanla Vanzant below:

PART 2: Iyanla Vanzant Explains How A Black Man’s Struggle With Inadequacy Can Lead To Suicide was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

