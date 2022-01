Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

At 7:35am EST/ 6:35 CST, be the 5th caller at 1-877-PARR SHO / 1- 877-727-7746 and win $100 to go toward your groceries. On Tuesdays you will get two chances to win at 7:05AM and 7:35AM EST/6:05am and 6:35am CST in The Russ Parr “Everyday Grocery Giveaway.

Click Here For Official Rules

The Russ Parr “Everyday Grocery Giveaway” Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: