Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Get ready for strong cold as in arctic winds to cause bitter cold temperatures this weekend.

Thursday morning, rain and snow came through the DMV, but many expecting so much more than what we got. As reported by NBC4, “Expect a frigid afternoon with gusty northwest winds of 15-25 mph. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s.” Southern Maryland can expect some snow Saturday but the next big chance for a snow storm will be on Tuesday.

source: NBC4

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

The DMV Prepares For Up to 2 Inches of Snow & The Coldest Wind was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: