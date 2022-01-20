D.C. Police Release Footage of Council Candidate Carjacking at NE Gas Station [Video]

The DMV
D.C. Police Release Footage of Council Candidate Carjacking at NE Gas Station

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

D.C. police released footage of the Saturday Jan 15th’s carjacking of D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming. In the video from a gas station in Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, one of the masked suspects is seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at Fleming. There are also three other masked suspects involved in the crime as we see one of them hop out of a minivan and opens the door to Fleming’s car before the first suspect jumps in and takes off with the BMW 328i.

If you have any additional information on this crime please call the police.

source: wtop

