Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

D.C. police released footage of the Saturday Jan 15th’s carjacking of D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming. In the video from a gas station in Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, one of the masked suspects is seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at Fleming. There are also three other masked suspects involved in the crime as we see one of them hop out of a minivan and opens the door to Fleming’s car before the first suspect jumps in and takes off with the BMW 328i.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If you have any additional information on this crime please call the police.

source: wtop

READ MORE:

D.C. Police Release Footage of Council Candidate Carjacking at NE Gas Station [Video] was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: