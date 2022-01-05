Sports
HomeSportsFootball

After Railing Collapse At FedEx Field, Many Ask What Needs To Be Done To Make Sure This Doesn’t Happen Again

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team

Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

After the Philadelphia Eagle’s win over the Washington Football Team (name change coming on 2.2.22) the side railing of the tunnel into the visiting locker room at FedEx Field collapsed. As seen in the video below, excited Philly fans fell through the guard as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made his exit off the field.

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt and those who needed it were given medical attention on the scene but QB Jalen Hurts has sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL asking what for the next steps to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again. “I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but I know it could have been so much worse,” Hurts said Tuesday. “It kind of didn’t hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it. I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about.”

It was reported that the area where fans were standing was meant for wheelchair access and people with disabilities so the railing was not built to support hundreds of pounds leaning on it.

With the big TWOsDay 2.2.22 when the new team name is revealed at the front of the team’s mind, negative attention is not what the team needs right now. It was shared the WFT’s president Jason Wright has received the letter from Philly’s quarterback Jalen Hurts and replied via a private email, “[Jason Wright] looks forward to talking to Jalen. Additionally, we’re working to ensure this does not happen again.” a team representative shared.

“We appreciate Jalen’s concerns and have been reviewing the incident with the Washington Football Team,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said.

source: ESPN

RELATED: New Name For Washington Football Team To Be Revealed On 2.2.22

RELATED: Things Got Chippy Between Washington Football Team’s Defensive Linemen Daron Payne & Jonathan Allen [Video]

RELATED: Washington Football Team Retires Sean Taylor’s #21

Washington Redskins Fan

Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

4 photos Launch gallery

Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Continue reading Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Washington Football team makes a bold move toward their fanbase, banning headdresses and face paint ahead of the 2021-2022 season. https://twitter.com/ParkerHamlett/status/1422990208967057414?s=20 As The DMV knows all too well, The Washington Football Team has been dealing with every type of misfortune and headache you can think of over the course of the past few years. They finally changed their names recently after outrage over cultural appropriation and the name they came up with might not have been much better. The team vows to change the name again whenever they find something that suits them. Then, the sexual harassment scandal within the organization shocked the entire sports world. RELATED: Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer Journey And Commitment To The WFT Now, according to TMZ, they are being proactive making changes to the stadium policy ahead of the upcoming season. The Washington Football Team is taking yet another step toward distancing itself from its controversial past … now banning fans from wearing Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint at its stadium. The team made the announcement in an email to WFT fans on Wednesday … explaining the once-popular fan attire will now no longer be accepted at home games. “We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold,” team officials said in the statement. “However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.” This is a move in the right direction, especially with the political climate still hostile as ever. Some fans are still upset with the name change and blaming ‘cancel culture’ and tried to wear the face paint and headdresses to offend others, so this ends all of that completely. Source: bossip There have been a few interesting outfits over the years. Checkout the photos below...  

After Railing Collapse At FedEx Field, Many Ask What Needs To Be Done To Make Sure This Doesn’t Happen Again  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close