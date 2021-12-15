Coach Deion Sanders & Jackson State University Signs Top Recruit Travis Hunter In National College Signing Day Surprise

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Coach Deion Sanders pulled off a College Football shocker by signing top recruit Travis Hunter to Jackson State University. Hunter is the top cornerback and number 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports. ESPN ranks him 2nd among the 2022 class.

Hunter, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect from Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia, originally committed to Coach Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State Univerity in March 2020 but changed his mind in a decision that is sure to rock the College Football landscape, showing that HBCU sports can be a viable option for top High School recruits.

Hunter is viewed by college scouts as a generational talent. While he is projected to play cornerback, Hunter’s athleticism allows him to play wide receiver. Coach Sanders also played snaps at wide receiver during his time in the NFL.

In 2019, before Coach Sander’s arrival, JSU went 4-8. In the 2021 season. JSU would rebound with Coach Prime, leading the team to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, December 18th. Sanders won the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS Coach of the Year.

His son, Quarterback Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,056 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, becoming the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award, given to the national FCS Freshman of the Year. The award is named after Rice, rated as one of the greatest NFL players of all time, and an HBCU athlete himself, starring at Mississippi Valley State University in the early 80s.

Source | CBS Sports

RELATED: Deion Sanders Has IG Model Brittany Renner Speak To His College Players About The Dangers Of, Well, IG Models

RELATED: Deion Sanders Scolds Reporter Who Calls Him ‘Deion’ and Quits Interview [WATCH]

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs 30 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs 1. Lance Gross - Howard Source:ATLPics.Net 1 of 30 2. Spike Lee - Morehouse College Source:Courtesy Netflix 2 of 30 3. Diddy - Howard University Source:ATLPics.Net 3 of 30 4. LaLa - Howard University Source:FreddyO.com 4 of 30 5. Erykah Badu -Grambling State University Source:ATLPics.Net 5 of 30 6. Common - Florida A&M University Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. Eva Marcille - Clark Atlanta University Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. Director Debbie Allen (L) and sister actress Phylicia Rashad - Howard University Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. Wanda Sykes - Hampton University Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. Anika Noni Rose - FAMU Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. David Banner - Southern University Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. Yolanda Adams - TSU Source:@arturoholmesphotos 12 of 30 13. Lionel Richie (Left) - Tuskegee University Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. Gladys Knight - Shaw University Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. Keenan Ivory Wayans - Tuskegee University Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. Rick Ross - Albany State University Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. Toni Braxton - Bowie State University Source:Victoria 17 of 30 18. Wale - Bowie State University Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 30 19. Jerry Rice - Mississippi Valley State University Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. Kym Whitley - Fisk University Source:Kym Whitley 20 of 30 21. Keshia Knight Pullium - Spelman Source:ATT 21 of 30 22. Michael Strahan - TSU Source:Women's Empowerment 2018 22 of 30 23. K. Michelle - FAMU Source:@PhotosByBeanz 23 of 30 24. Terrence J - North Carolina A&T University. 24 of 30 25. Ruben Studdard 25 of 30 26. Kamala Harris - Howard University Source:AP Photo/Andrew Harnik 26 of 30 27. Oprah Winfrey - Tennessee State University Source:FreddyO.com 27 of 30 28. Anthony Anderson - Howard University Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. Samuel L Jackson - Morehouse College Source:(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 29 of 30 30. Tom Joyner - Tuskegee Source:Radio 1 Digital - Charlotte 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities below.

Coach Deion Sanders & Jackson State University Signs Top Recruit Travis Hunter In National College Signing Day Surprise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com