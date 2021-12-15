News
HomeNewsObituaries

Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified As Member of R&B Group The O’Jays

Frank Little, born and raised in Cleveland, was a guitarist and songwriter for The O’Jays in the 1960s.

Majic Listen Live Banner
The O'Jays

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

A mystery four decades in the making has taken a chilling new turn, as DNA evidence confirmed – at least in part – what happened to Frank “Frankie” Little Jr, guitarist and songwriter for the legendary R&B group The O’Jays, authorities said.

|| RELATED: Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife ||

|| RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 ||

40 years ago, partial human remains were discovered in a garbage bag. On Tuesday (Dec 14, 2021), The Twinsburg Police Department in Ohio announced that DNA from relatives was used to help identify the remains found on February 18, 1982.

According to police, the specifics surrounding Little’s disappearance and death remain a mystery.

Little fought in the Vietnam War while serving two years in the US Army. His children include a daughter who died in 2012, according to a news release, as well as a son who has not yet been located or identified.

During his time with the group, Little penned several songs including “Pretty Words” and “Oh How You Hurt Me.”

The O’Jays released a statement to CNN, saying Little joined the group in their early years but returned to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio shortly after. They also noted that, after his departure, they hadn’t had much contact with him at all.

“He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and traveled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time,” read the statement.

“[We] wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story,” the statement continued.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Life Ball 2012 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

Continue reading Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

[caption id="attachment_4233672" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rich Lee - PA Images / Getty[/caption] Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today. Hard to believe that she's already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties - often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AtBFfXah9U As we previously reported, it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia - an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs. “On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing. Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well. Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure! || RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 || || RELATED: Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wanted! [PICsS] || || RELATED: Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And Her Children Melted Our Hearts || Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified As Member of R&B Group The O’Jays  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close