Rihanna, Beyoncé, Oprah, & Kamala Harris Make Forbes’ List For The World’s Most Powerful Women

Black women stay winning and Forbes magazine just solidified that with their World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list! On Tuesday (December 7), the magazine released its annual list and included Rihanna, Beyoncé, Oprah, and Vice President Kamala Harris among the world’s most powerful women, citing their achievements in music, fashion, finances, media, and politics as the reason for this incredible recognition.

Rihanna came in at number 68 as the success of Fenty Cosmetics and Savage x Fenty helped her reach billionaire status in 2021 while her musical influence caused all eight of her studio albums to chart within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts. Beyoncé landed at number 76 on the list, with the magazine citing the 40-year-old’s Ivy Park x Adidas line, 2019 Coachella documentary, Homecoming, and her On The Run II tour with hubby Jay Z among her long list of accomplishments.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey came in on the list at number 23, with the magazine citing her 25 year-long talk show, OWN cable channel, and a stint with Apple TV+ as part of her incredible achievements. And finally, our Madame Vice President, Kamala Harris, came in at number two on the list, with the magazine citing her political achievements and of course, being the first-ever Black and South Asian-American person to become U.S. vice president.

These Black women continue to raise the bar, breaking barriers in their respective fields and showing fans and followers alike that there is no ceiling and no limit to what we can achieve. We already knew that these four powerful women are among the best and brightest, so it’s an incredible achievement that the rest of the world will now get to bask in their greatness!

