Havoc & Styles P Talk New Album “Wreckage Manner”, Why They Decided To Unite On This Project + More!

The legends Style P and Havoc’s collab project is out now! DJ QuickSilva caught up with the two before their album “Wreckage Manner” was released.

During their conversation Styles P and Havoc share how this project came about, with it being entirely produced by Havoc and self titled as the duos joint name, Wreckage Manner, you can except to get the raw and uncut versions of them that we all love! They also talk about Verzuz and all of the top charting records Mobb Deep and The Lox have each had. Styles P shares that he hasn’t looked at the numbers for some of his hit records in over 17 years! He focuses on the content “I never knew it was going to be a hit. I just went in the studio and made the song and let the chips fall where they may. I’ve just been fortunate enough to make some hits in my lifetime”

The duo also share their favorite record from one another and their answers may be surprising. Watch the full interview below and stream “Wreckage Manner” on all platforms now!

