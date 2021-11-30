Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rapper Remy Ma is joining ABC’s musical drama, Queens, in a recurring role.

The show’s creator, Zahir McGhee, announced the news on Twitter last week (Nov. 18). McGhee tweeted, “Don’t care if they can’t stand me. I’m sitting on top of the world like Brandy.” REMY MA has entered the QUEENDOM !!!#QueensABC #Conceited @RealRemyMa @4everBrandy.”

A few days later, Remy confirmed her upcoming role on the show while serving as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show.

“Speaking of female rappers, we have great news,” Remy shared with the audience. “I am officially on the new show Queens on ABC.”

The news of Remy Ma joining the Queens cast comes weeks after Deadline reported that Eve would take a hiatus from the show due to her maternity leave. The Grammy winning rapper already filmed several scenes before her departure, and she will most likely appear in most of the first season. Her character, Briana, aka Professor Sex, is being given an open-ended exit.

Queens follows a legendary women hip hop group, now I their 40s and they reclaim their rightful throne. It has already found great success on ABC. Hopefully, the show will get renewed for its second season.

The details of Remy Ma’s character have not been revealed yet. Fortunately for fans of the New York rapper, Remy Ma is working to add more roles to her acting resume after starring in BET’s Big Fifty: The DelRhonda Hood Story earlier this year.

We will keep you posted with more information as it’s unveiled. Watch the first six episodes of Queens’ Season 1 on ABC.

Remy Ma Joins ABC’s ‘Queens’ Cast In Recurring Role [Details Inside] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: