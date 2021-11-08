Rihanna Looked Ravishing In This All-Red Monochromatic Look At ComplexCon

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s ComplexCon festival where she turned heads in a super trendy all-red look.

The 33-year-old billionaire attended the event held in Long Beach, California in support of her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who took to the stage to perform at the two-day festival. Per usual, her fashion sense stole the show as the singer wore a super sexy and trendy bright red leather mini skirt, a matching bright red blouse, and red tie-up heels. She wore a deep red trench coat over the look and rocked her hair in long braids.

The festival’s Instagram page shared a photo of the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur to their profile, simply captioning the pic, “RIRI X COMPLEXCON”

Check it out below.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, Rih Rih’s top was by Maximillion, overcoat by Vetemenet, and heels by Manolo Blahnik. She also carried a vintage red Gucci bag to add additional flair to the all-red look.

Rihanna’s appearance at the annual festival comes after her announcement that limited edition vinyls of her first eight albums will be available for pre-order on shoprihanna.com, as noted on TheFader.com. The vinyls will also be accompanied by exclusive merchandise for those who purchase. With this announcement, it looks like we’ll still have to wait a little longer for new music from the singer but we’re happy just enjoying her fashion statements in the meantime!

