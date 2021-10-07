Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Kelis returns with a sultry single today entitled “Midnight Snacks.”

The beloved artist teased her new single with seductive cover art of herself eating a cherry on September 26 to Instagram with a caption that simply read, “I’m just saying #midnightsnacks.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUT–MvrUqw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The mysterious post alluding to new music but people weren’t absolutely sure. Fans haven’t heard Kelis on her own record since 2014. She began focusing on her new farm life, where she has cultivated a sustainable lifestyle as a chef and entrepreneur. She creates her own organic beauty and culinary hand made products.

The singer-songwriter, who gave us hits like “Milkshake,” “Bossy” and “Millionaire,” is back with new music. The real Kelis fans are elated to have the pop sensation back, even if it is for a moment in time.

The brief snippet fans can preview of her latest single, “Midnight Snacks” sounds like an ode to her love for food featuring a giggling baby sound that is familiar to old Aaliyah and Timbaland records. Kelis is flaunting a head-to-toe glamorous pink look with faux locs to match.

The song will debut alongside a music video tonight at 12am EST/ 9pm PST on her Youtube. As an intelligent entrepreneur and marketer, Kelis is also offering special exclusive midnight snacks gold mine boxes to three lucky fans who pre-save the single. One lucky winner will also get a signed cookbook from her.

Kelis says it’s been a long time coming, but the wait is finally over. Fans can hear what they have been begging for from the singer for years. Watch a snippet from the single below. Be sure to catch the single “Midnight Snacks” and the visual tonight on her Youtube channel.

Watch: Kelis Returns With Sultry Single & Visual “Midnight Snacks” was originally published on globalgrind.com

