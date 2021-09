With great joy our very own Donnie Simpson announced the return of the TV classic, Video Soul! The radio legend and Hall of famer, shared that he’s been waiting 25 years to say that the show is finally back!

This time around Video Soul is available to stream via Tubi. Episodes are out now and Donnie is so excited to be able to own the show that he made a staple for the culture. The return of the show is kicking off with Teddy Riley, Raheen DeVaughn, Ronnie DeVoe and man more!