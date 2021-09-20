Celebrity News
Anti-Vaxxers Use Fully Vaccinated Chris Rock And His COVID-19 Status To Push Vaccine Lies

Plenty of studies have shown that, while vaccinated people can still contract the virus, it is the unvaccinated who overwhelmingly represent those dying of COVID-19 or suffering serious symptoms.

On Sunday, comedy icon Chris Rock revealed via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rock didn’t comment on his condition outside of saying, “trust me, you don’t want this, but he did use his announcement to urge others to get vaccinated, which is a welcome departure from the multitude of Black celebrities that have taken to social media and other platforms to spread anti-vaxxer misinformation recently.

CNN noted that during a May episode of The Tonight Show, Rock joked with host Jimmy Fallon about how he “skipped the line” to get vaccinated using his star status.

“I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he said. “I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside Betty White, step aside old people, Judge Judy.’”

Some Twitter users who clearly don’t understand how vaccines work or follow what medical experts have been saying replied to Rock’s tweet either asking him why he wasn’t vaccinated or why he’s still recommending it even though it didn’t prevent him from getting infected.

Fortunately, there were also plenty of people who didn’t use Rock’s announcement as an opportunity to display their own ignorance, and some simply wished him a speedy recovery.

Resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine has revealed itself a serious force to be reckoned with during the pandemic, including and especially last week unintended confirmation that rapper Nicki Minaj has no intentions to get vaccinated because — brace yourselves — her cousin’s friend took the vaccine and purportedly suffered “swollen testicles” as a result.

She and other influential people in their respective communities — including at least five right-wing talk radio hosts (and counting) who have died from COVID-19 after downplaying the virus and vaccines as hoaxes — are the latest instances of proof that conspiracy theories, falsehoods and misinformation can thrive despite the wide availability of informational resources that debunk such conjecture.

By all intents and purposes, the best bet is to get yourselves vaccinated, people. Despite the world opening back up again, this pandemic is not over and we all need to do our parts in keeping the general public safe.

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:15 p.m. ET, Sept. 20, 2021 After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Comedy icon and actor Chris Rock announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite his fully vaccinated status. It was considered a "breakthrough" case. Rock urged people to take the pandemic and that COVID-19 vaccine seriously. "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this," Rock tweeted. "Get vaccinated." https://twitter.com/chrisrock/status/1439591104584863745?s=20 Rock's and other notable Black people's recent COVID-19 diagnoses have continued to shatter misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus and how it can happen. When the pandemic first hit, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has recently been a surge of cases involving younger age groups -- thanks in no small part to the delta variant -- and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. Throughout it all, Black people, in particular, have remained a constant fixture among those who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus as friends and family grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the first clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came last year when COVID-19 began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order.

Anti-Vaxxers Use Fully Vaccinated Chris Rock And His COVID-19 Status To Push Vaccine Lies  was originally published on newsone.com

