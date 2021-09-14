Giveon is getting set to hit the road for his first headlining tour.
The Long Beach, California singer known for hits such as “Heartbreak Anniversary” and his “Peaches” collaboration with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar will be paying 14 dates between November and December including tour stops in Atlanta, Houston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Dallas and more.
Tickets are set to go on sale soon at Giveon’s official website.
See below for the full list of dates and locations.
November 28 – Detroit, MI – El Club
November 29 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 30 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
December 2 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
December 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
December 5 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
December 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
December 9 – New Orleans, LA – Republic
December 10 – Dallas, TX – Trees
December 11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
December 15 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
December 17 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
December 19 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish
December 22 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
Giveon Announces ‘Timeless Tour’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com