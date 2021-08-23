Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A new Monday in this new week calls for a new “horrorscope” reading from Alfreda. If you’re stuck in a Mon-Daze, press play below for a little funny insight into your sign’s alignment today…

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Russ Parr Morning Show: Daily Horrorscope For August 16, 2021

RELATED: Russ Parr Morning Show: Daily Horrorscope For August 11, 2021

Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos 13 photos Launch gallery Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos 1. Sanaa Lathan - September 19 1 of 13 2. Jada Pinkett-Smith - September 18 2 of 13 3. Nas - September 14 3 of 13 4. Tyler Perry - September 13 4 of 13 5. Jennifer Hudson - September 12 5 of 13 6. Ludacris - September 11 6 of 13 7. Taraji P. Henson - September 11 7 of 13 8. Zendaya - September 1 8 of 13 9. Blair Underwood 9 of 13 10. Beyonce - September 4 10 of 13 11. Idris Elba - September 6 11 of 13 12. Holly Robinson Peete - September 18 12 of 13 13. Larenz Tate - September 8 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos Black Celebrities Who Are Virgos People who fall under the Virgo sign were born between August 23- September 22.

#RussParrMorningShow: Daily Horrorscope For August 23, 2021 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com