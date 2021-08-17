Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

To get the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for an armed carjacking that occurred on Aug. 3 in Southeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police released his photo (seen in the tweet above).

Authorities say the suspect approached an individual Tuesday in the 2900 block of Nash Place, SE. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s property before leaving the area. According to the police, the victim’s car was recovered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to call 202-727-9099 or text50411.

source: wjla

Suspect Wanted For Armed Carjacking In Southeast D.C. (Photo Released) was originally published on kysdc.com

