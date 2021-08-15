Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes In Latest Social Media Photoshoot

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Beauties, if there’s one thing besides laughs that Tiffany Haddish has been serving lately, it’s LEWKS and we’re here for each and every one!

In her most recent Instagram pics, the comedian gave us major preppy school vibes and suddenly we’re ready to watch Clueless. On Friday, the Girl’s Trip star shared a cute and fashionable outfit that was curated by her stylist, Law Roach. She wore a vibrant pink plaid Area blazer and a matching pink pleated miniskirt. Tiffany’s look was complete with an exaggerated waistline and crystal accents at the pockets, giving the whole outfit a bit of flair and glamour. The star wore her platinum blonde locs in a short, wavy bob and completed the look with a blush pink ring, pink dangling earrings, and a dainty, necklace that exuded femininity. “That day I taped my show Friday Night Vibes and I decided to do a photoshoot at the same time,” she captioned the photo before tagging her glam squad including her hairstylist @hair4kicks, makeup artist @ernestocasillas and of course her wardrobe stylist @luxurylaw.

Tiffany’s full look was shared on her stylist’s Instagram page and it was there that we got a look at the pink Le Silla platform sandals that she wore that night. With those heels, the 41-year-old entertainer proved that she can handle pretty much anything when it comes to fashion as the shoes featured a 4-inch block heel, thin ankle straps, and wide toe straps.

The impromptu photoshoot was brought on by the comedian’s new show, Friday Night Vibes, a weekly movie showcase that features segments with special guests and Tiffany hosting. The series first aired in June and features movies with diverse and underrepresented casts, interviews with celeb guests, and special musical performances. The show airs weekly on Friday nights on TBS.

Don’t miss…

Grown Folk Convos with Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish And Common Get Steamy In Latest #SilhouetteChallenge Video

She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody

Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Major Prep School Vibes In Latest Social Media Photoshoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com