WATCH LIVE! Radio One D.C. Presents The Music Meeting: A Virtual Discussion About The Business Behind The Music

Join your Radio One D.C. family for The Music Meeting, a virtual discussion about the business behind the music! Starting at 11am on Saturday, August 14th watch as your favorites in the industry like Nick Cannon, T-Pain, Johnny Gill, Big G and so many more give exclusive insights. This event will also include performances by Leela James, Pastor Mike Jr. plus more!

11am – Tribute to Chucky Thompson

11:02am – Performance by Pastor Mike Jr.

Moderator: Sam Selolwane

Panelists: Kita Williams, Azim Rashid, Ashaunna Ayars, Dora Whittley

Moderator: Lee “JR” Davis

Panelists: Ashley “AC” Trybula, Jason Griffiths, Ahmed Gordon

12pm – Performance by Elhae

Angie Ange goes 1 on 1 with T-Pain

Moderator: Ron Thompson

Panelists: Neily Dickerson, Phil Thornton, Jojo Pada

12:55pm – Performance by Gwen Bunn

Moderator: Asia Chandler

Panelists: Johnny Gill, Raheem DeVaughn, Donell Jones

Moderator: Dominique Da Diva

Panelists: Nick Cannon, Q Parker, Anwan “Big G” Glover

2:15pm – Performance by Leela James

You don’t want to miss this! Watch live below starting at 11am on August 14th and rewatch anytime after! We hope you enjoy this experience!

