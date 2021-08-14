WATCH LIVE! Radio One D.C. Presents The Music Meeting: A Virtual Discussion About The Business Behind The Music

Join your Radio One D.C. family for The Music Meeting, a virtual discussion about the business behind the music! Starting at 11am on Saturday, August 14th watch as your favorites in the industry like Nick Cannon, T-Pain, Johnny Gill, Big G and so many more give exclusive insights. This event will also include performances by Leela James, Pastor Mike Jr. plus more!
11am – Tribute to Chucky Thompson
11:02am – Performance by Pastor Mike Jr.
11:05am – Who’s On Your Team?
Moderator: Sam Selolwane
Panelists: Kita Williams, Azim Rashid, Ashaunna Ayars, Dora Whittley
11:35am – Socializing The Importance of a Digital Presence
Moderator: Lee “JR” Davis
Panelists: Ashley “AC” Trybula, Jason Griffiths, Ahmed Gordon
12pm – Performance by Elhae
12:15pm – Reinventing Yourself
Angie Ange goes 1 on 1 with T-Pain
12:30pm – Spreading Gospel To The Masses
Moderator: Ron Thompson
Panelists: Neily Dickerson, Phil Thornton, Jojo Pada
12:55pm – Performance by Gwen Bunn
1pm – R&B’s Not Dead
Moderator: Asia Chandler
Panelists: Johnny Gill, Raheem DeVaughn, Donell Jones
1:30pm – 360 Entertainer: Building Your Brand Beyond The Stage
Moderator: Dominique Da Diva
Panelists: Nick Cannon, Q Parker, Anwan “Big G” Glover
2:15pm – Performance by Leela James
You don’t want to miss this! Watch live below starting at 11am on August 14th and rewatch anytime after! We hope you enjoy this experience!
