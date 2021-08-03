Azim Rashid

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A seasoned entertainment executive and strategist at global brands Motown, Universal, Atlantic, Capitol, RocNation and Columbia records Azim has worked with cultural icons and industry leaders for over two decades. Azim’s beginnings as a Rap artist with the Dallas based group NEMESIS led him into commercial radio, music retail and lifestyle promotion before forging a career in music and entertainment marketing. Intimately involved in brand strategy for key clients that include Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, NE-YO, Katy Perry, MIGOS, Sean “Diddy” Combs, T.I., Jaden Smith, Russ, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Raphael Saadiq, The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyonce), Lil Nas X, Lil TJay, Polo G, John Legend, Tyler, The Creator and many other legendary artists and influencers.

Fostering a global footprint extending from music into literature, film, gaming, charitable initiatives and content creation, Azim has been at the forefront of several start up and re-boots at the “Big 3” major music companies Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. A focused leader with team building and relationship management as key skills, Azim has helped to develop some of the top leaders in music marketing across the industry.

A recognized graduate from The University of North Texas, Azim lends his time and resources to charitable and civic organizations including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, Suit up Experience, The Urban League, City of Hope, The Living Legends Foundation, Music Business Empowerment Conference and the National Museum of African American Music.

