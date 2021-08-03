Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A small powerhouse of multi-faceted talent and a natural born star! Dominique Da Diva began her radio career in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia as an intern with WBTJ-106.5 The BEAT. A proud alumni of Virginia State University and lovely lady of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Dominique was offered the on air weekend time slot upon graduating with a B.A in Mass Communications in 2010. It wasn’t long before the aspiring media mogul was running the #1 slot during Middays on WOWI-103 JAMZ in Norfolk, VA. In 2016, Dominique took her talents to Los Angeles to host ‘Diva Unfiltered’ on Dash Radio and explore the digital tech world with the launch of her very own App, ‘Da Daily Dirt’ available in the Apple Store!

Full of personality and comedic one liners, Dominique continues to exemplify what Beyonce’ means when she says, ‘a diva is a female version of a hustler.’ She’s graced stages alongside prominent celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Jordin Sparks & Michelle Obama, as the official host for FNV Live. Interviewed major recording artist such as J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Wale, Sevyn Streeter, Miguel, Meek Mill, Migos & Future along with our favorite comedians and beloved 44th President Obama.

The media diva is a humble recipient of MSBC’s 2016 Rising Radio Star Award as well as an honoree of Diddy’s DeLeon 100 Trailblazer Award 2017, featured in Billboard Magazine. The list of trailblazers from all across the country are prime examples of millennials alike who are disrupting the status quo; empowering others to act boldly, shape the future and give back to their community. Dominique is relentless in the pursuit of her dreams to become an all around ‘Media Queen in Charge’ with visibility on every media platform possible. She mostly credits Wendy Williams for her steady ambition to have longevity in the entertainment business. As the founder of Dominique Da Diva, LLC, her Media Queen in Charge Brunches are set to aspire college students pursuing a career in radio by providing young women with a first hand insight on the world of radio. Get acquainted. Dominique is surely on her way to becoming the next multi-media Queen. You can currently catch Dominique Da Diva on the Syndicated Quicksilva Show from 3-7pm

