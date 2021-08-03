Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

TV & Radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, philanthropist, children’s book author, and activist, Nick Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. Cannon is currently the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit TV series, The Masked Singer, host and producer of the nationally syndicated radio show Nick Cannon Radio, and recently produced, wrote, directed and starred in his film She Ball. Cannon will also be hosting his own daytime talk show, set to air in fall 2021.

Nick is also known for his work as Creator, Host, and Executive Producer of the sketch comedy show MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, which recently aired its 15th season. Wild ’N Out has been influential in developing the careers of Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Kat Williams, DC Young Fly, Mikey Day, and several other successful comedians.

In 2009, Cannon was named chairman of the TeenNick network, making him “the youngest TV chairman in history.” Additionally, the entertainment mogul has collaborated with Will Smith, Future, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, and others on personal music projects. As a music business curator and label head of Ncredible Entertainment, Nick has helped discover and develop award-winning talent such as H.E.R. and Kehlani, while continuously curating a roster of groundbreaking talent that will dominate the airwaves and music landscape through highly anticipated releases from the Ncredible Gang, Lil’ Dope Boy, Suave, Black Squad, and Justina Valentine.

Cannon holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Howard University and plans to pursue his master’s degree. He has been featured in Men’s Health and he’s committed to working out and healthy living. He is the father of 4 and is a creative and entrepreneurial force at the vanguard of his generation with nearly 12 million subscribers socially.

