Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Alfredas is back to deliver the hottest headlines in pop culture on the Russ Parr Morning Show, and today’s lineup of topics include updates on the sex abuse trial for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, Nick Cannon’s wild take on the definition of monogamy and the latest stadium that Kanye West is choosing to call home in order to finish up his upcoming (?) album, DONDA.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

As R. Kelly and his lawyers try to redefine what qualifies as an STD in order to throw out a serious charge in his forthcoming trial, Nick Cannon decided to do some defining himself on the topic of monogamy in reaction to all these kids he’s been having lately with multiple women. As far as Kanye is concerned, there’s no telling whether or not we’ll ever hear his 10th studio album at this point. With that said, let’s just hope his stadium of choice this time around doesn’t cost nearly as much as the million-dollar-a-night price tag for his recent stay at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Peep the latest “Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas” report on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Nick Cannon Explains Why ‘Monogamy’ Is A ‘Eurocentric Concept’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: