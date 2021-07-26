Maria Taylor Picked Up Her Ball And Went To The Olympics Via NBC [VIDEO]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Going into the 2021 NBA finals ESPN asked Rachel Nichols (who is white) to tag team coverage with Maria Taylor. Rachel Nichols said hell to the no, she wasn’t willing to loose her job over ESPN’s diversity issues. All of this was unbeknownst to Maria Taylor, until the conversation Rachel Nichols had with LBJ’s publicists went viral with her shady comments. Rachel Nichols got benched from the NBA finals while Maria Taylor continued coverage. Rachel Nichol’s apologized but when the finals clock ticked down to zeroed the Milwaukee Bucks began their celebration. Maria Taylor quietly left ESPN and now she is covering the Olympics in Tokyo.

In the words of Tupac Shakur “Keep your Head up, ooh chill things are going to get brighter”

According to Maria Taylor:

“Literally, hosting the Olympics, Football Night in America, and the Super Bowl is what I dreamed of when I started in television – and this would not be possible without standing on the shoulders of all of those who came before me and made this path possible. And I plan to pay it forward.”

