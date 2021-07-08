Tropical Storm Warning: Elsa Moving Into The DMV Tonight

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As shown by NBC Washington above, Elsa, the fifth storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, is moving in closer to the DMV. The tropical storm is currently over the Carolinas which is bringing heavy rain and winds to our area. Tonight there is expected to be 2-3 inches of rain and flash floods are also possible.

Here are the 3 things NBC Washington wants us to know about Elsa:

Tropical Storm Elsa is on track to pass over Maryland overnight Thursday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia; tropical storm warnings are also in effect.

Heavy rain and flooding are the biggest threats, mostly east of Interstate 95.

