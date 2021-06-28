Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Award season is finally in full swing.

Over the past year and a half, much of the world has been altered and that includes award shows that were either canceled or forced to adapt to a completely remote setup. But now that much of the country has access to vaccines and the coronavirus infection rate continues to fall, outside is opening back up again. And while watching your favorite artist receive awards over a shotty Zoom connection wasn’t too fun, the thing we missed the most was the outfits spotted on the red carpet as stars made their way into the venue.

Thankfully, the BET Awards this year took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 27 in person and the celebrities gave us some outfits to talk about. Some of your favorite rappers kept it simple and rocked some exclusive streetwear and sneakers, while others got classy and some made sure their personality could be spotted from miles away.

Check out some of the most memorable men’s outfits below:

The Best Looks Spotted At The 2021 BET Awards was originally published on cassiuslife.com