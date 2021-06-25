Leonard Ellerbe Joins Aladdin & Deja on Run That Back To Talk Upcoming Tank Davis vs Mario Barrios Fight + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This Saturday is one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year as Baltimore’s own Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on Mario Barrios. On this Episode of Run That Back , Aladdin and Deja Perez are joined by the man that’s making this fight happen. Watch as promoter, businessman, and Member of the Money Team Leonard Ellerbe joins Aladdin & Deja on Run That Back! Ellerbe is a DC native known globally as the monetary supervisor of the renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather and the CEO of “Mayweather Promotions.” See the full conversation below as he gives insight on his early days with Floyd Mayweather plus so much more!

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: