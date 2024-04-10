Listen Live
Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charges

Published on April 10, 2024

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns

Source: Chris Coduto / Getty

Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested on assault charges in Scottsdale Arizona, according to reports from TMZ. 

Police records obtained from the Maricopa County jail show that Suggs was charged with one count of offenses against public order, and one count of assault.

At this time, no additional information surrounding the arrest has been made available.

Suggs was a Ravens first-round draft pick in 2003 and spent 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, he was a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

He ranks eighth all-time with 139 career NFL sacks, and was a member of Baltimore’s 2012 winning Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.

His name was etched into the franchise’s Ring of Honor last October alongside names like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden, and Mashal Yanda.

