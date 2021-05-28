Who Will Play A Better Mike Tyson: Trevante Rhodes & Jamie Foxx Star As Tyson In Separate Series

Trevante Rhodes will star as Mike Tyson in the upcoming Hulu limited series Iron Mike. This project is separate from the limited series that Mike Tyson himself is producing, which will star Jamie Foxx.Tyson publicly shared his disproval of the Hulu series in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. He shared, “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”

Though The Hollywood Reporter also notes, “sources say Hulu executives briefed him and his team on the series a couple months ago.”

Iron Mike is created by the same team who produced the film I, Tonya. According to the show’s description, the limited series will explore the “wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports history, heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.” The project was written by I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers and has tapped mixed-ish’s Karin Gist as showrunner.

Though this series doesn’t have the heavyweight champion’s approval, fans are excited to see a dashing Trevante Rhodes channel his inner Mike Tyson. Also, another reason for his fans to see Rhodes with his shirt off, and who could be mad at that?

Iron Mike seems to be debuting before the Tyson-produced series. Both fans and Tyson can only hope the Hulu limited series is produced in good taste and shows an accurate depiction of the boxer’s life and career.

