Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Reveal Pregnancy News [PHOTO]

Usher is about to be a papa for the fourth time. The singer and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday night with baby bump on deck. It will be the couple’s second child together and the pair were all smiles as cameras snapped photos.

Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, last September. He shares two sons, Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. https://www.instagram.com/p/CPa2EWAlwZ2/ In late 2020, Usher spoke with Ellen about adjusting to life as the father a newborn daughter, and shared a photo of Sovereign. “They’re very, very excited about being big brothers,” Usher said when asked how his sons were adjusting to having a sister. “They’re a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes. But as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again … I’m kind of the apple of her eye right now.”

Usher pulled double duty at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, serving as the show’s host and a featured performer. The eight-time Grammy winner gave fans a music medley of his hits “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” and “Yeah!” with Lil John.

The evening was jam-packed with guest appearances and performances. Acts included The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. Elton John received the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, presented by presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X.

